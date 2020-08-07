Seven’s Players adjusting to 15s code

The transition from one rugby code to another in the Skipper competition clearly indicates the immense talents our local players have.

Sevens rep Napolioni Ratu is a testament of this.

Despite having valiantly lost to Suva 10-3 last week, Ratu was instrumental in holding the defending Skipper Cup Champions until the last minute.

Napolioni Ratu says it was difficult at first but he is slowly adjusting to the 15s code.

“The transition from 7s to 15s, sevens has a little bit more space so we can go hard. But for 15s there are 15 players in the opposition. It is hard for me because there are plenty number in 15s and 7s we just only have sevens aside.”

Suva Captain Isireli Ledua also commended the Yasawa’s performance with the inclusion of new players like Ratu.

“Yasawa is a new team on the block this year to the Skipper Cup but they have come out firing this year. They will want to prove that they are worth it to be here. Hats off to them and they really played till the 80-minutes.”

Yasawa meets Lautoka tomorrow at Prince Charles Park at 5pm.

In other matches, Nadi will host Suva at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Suva match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Meanwhile, Tailevu will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park while Namosi faces Naitasiri in the Skipper/Farebrother Challenge at Thompson Park in Navua on Saturday.