Seven changes for Vodafone Flying Fijians

Vodafone Flying Fijians Northern Tour Head Coach, Gareth Baber has made seven changes to his run-on team for the match against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Monday.

Frank Lomani returns at halfback, forcing Nikola Matawalu to the bench.

Lose head prop Peni Ravia makes his way back and will join hooker Sam Matavesi and tight-head prop Mesake Doge in the front row.

Api Ratuniyarawa replaces Leone Nakarawa and gets the starting nod with the huge responsibility of calling the line-outs.

Albert Tuisue has moved up to the flanker’s position while Viliame Mata returns to his favourite number eight jersey.

Wingers Josua Tuisova and Eroni Sau earn their places in the starting line-up.

Zuriel Togiatama and Apisai Naqalevu are expected to make their debut for the Vodafone Flying Fijians off the bench.

Baber says they’ve named a much-experienced side and it is vital they utilize them correctly.

Head Coach, Vern Cotter who is closely monitoring the team says their focus is to do little things right against Wales.

Vodafone Flying Fijians Squad VS Wales:

1. Peni Ravai

2. Sam Matavesi

3. Mesake Doge

4. Api Ratuniyarawa

5. Temo Mayanavanua

6. Albert Tuisue

7. Mesulame Kunavula

8. Viliame Mata

9. Frank Lomani

10. Ben Volavola

11. Eroni Sau

12. Vilimoni Botitu

13. Waisea Nayacalevu

14. Josua Tuisova

15. Setareki Tuicuvu

Reserves

16. Zurile Togiatama

17. Eroni Mawi

18. Leeroy Atalifo

19. Tevita Ratuva

20. Masivesi Dakuwaqa

21. Nikola Matawalu

22. Apisai Naqalevu

23. Aminiasi Tuimaba