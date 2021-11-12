Rugby
Seven changes for Vodafone Flying Fijians
November 12, 2021 3:22 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]
Vodafone Flying Fijians Northern Tour Head Coach, Gareth Baber has made seven changes to his run-on team for the match against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Monday.
Frank Lomani returns at halfback, forcing Nikola Matawalu to the bench.
Lose head prop Peni Ravia makes his way back and will join hooker Sam Matavesi and tight-head prop Mesake Doge in the front row.
Api Ratuniyarawa replaces Leone Nakarawa and gets the starting nod with the huge responsibility of calling the line-outs.
Albert Tuisue has moved up to the flanker’s position while Viliame Mata returns to his favourite number eight jersey.
Wingers Josua Tuisova and Eroni Sau earn their places in the starting line-up.
Zuriel Togiatama and Apisai Naqalevu are expected to make their debut for the Vodafone Flying Fijians off the bench.
Baber says they’ve named a much-experienced side and it is vital they utilize them correctly.
Head Coach, Vern Cotter who is closely monitoring the team says their focus is to do little things right against Wales.
Vodafone Flying Fijians Squad VS Wales:
1. Peni Ravai
2. Sam Matavesi
3. Mesake Doge
4. Api Ratuniyarawa
5. Temo Mayanavanua
6. Albert Tuisue
7. Mesulame Kunavula
8. Viliame Mata
9. Frank Lomani
10. Ben Volavola
11. Eroni Sau
12. Vilimoni Botitu
13. Waisea Nayacalevu
14. Josua Tuisova
15. Setareki Tuicuvu
Reserves
16. Zurile Togiatama
17. Eroni Mawi
18. Leeroy Atalifo
19. Tevita Ratuva
20. Masivesi Dakuwaqa
21. Nikola Matawalu
22. Apisai Naqalevu
23. Aminiasi Tuimaba