Set piece worry for Nadroga

Nadroga has up the ante in its preparations for its next match against Yasawa in the Skipper Cup competition.

After escaping a 29-13 victory against Nadi last week, the Stallions will be out to bag another win to maintain their position as one of the top three teams on the table.

Namosi is currently leading the points table with 21 points, Suva with 18 points and Nadroga is third place with 16 points.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga Manager Semi Cabenalotu says their set pieces didn’t quite work out against Nadi.

“The game against Yasawa we don’t expect much from these boys but to work on some of the areas that we lack against Nadi. And especially our set pieces, our line outs and the attack on our scrums. Now the decision we will have to do one up.”

Nadroga will host Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday at 3pm.

Other matches on Saturday will see Lautoka play Suva at Churchill Park and Tailevu meet Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile there will be one game on Friday with Nadi taking on Namosi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.