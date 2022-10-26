Seruvakula wants Fijiana top job again

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says he would love to stay on as head coach.

Seruvakula’s contract came to an end yesterday following their outing at the women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

He says if he is given an opportunity to be at the helm again, he would take it.

“If I retain my coaching staff I would love to stay on because I’d love to defend the Super W and get through the young girls in the next two years.”

Seruvakula highlighted that players should also be contracted in order for them to be able to compete with the top five nations.

He says this is something the Fiji Rugby Union should seriously look into for the betterment of women’s rugby.

The side arrived last night and was greeted by family, friends and fans at the Nadi International Airport.