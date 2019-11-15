Home

Seruvakula to select 30 players next week

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 17, 2020 12:45 pm
Fijiana fifteens head coach Senirusi Seruvakula

Fijiana fifteens head coach Senirusi Seruvakula will select 30 players next week to prepare for the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Following the Tens tournament yesterday, the selectors named four teams to represent their respective regions for the national championship next week in Tavua.

From the championship, Seruvakula will identify players that will form the core national squad for the World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruvakula says the selected players will then march into camp.

“Our first camp is on the 24th and 25th and then our second camp on the 8th and 9th of December so by January next year I’ll have all the players that I have talent ID that has put their hands up for selection before the overseas players start to arrive in June”.

The national 10s championship will be held at Garvey Park in Tavua next weekend.

