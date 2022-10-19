Seruvakula thanks Fijians in NZ

[Source: World Rugby]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s have been well supported by Fijians in New Zealand in their Rugby World Cup campaign.

Fijians travel from different parts of New Zealand to back the girls in their last two outings against England and South Africa.

The side is expecting another big turnout from fans at the Northland Events Centre in Whangarei on Saturday for their most important game.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says their fans play an important role.

“I’m very thankful that the Fijian community they come out in numbers and then they cheer for these girls and it boosts them a lot during the game out there”.

The Fijiana faces France on Saturday at 6:15 pm.