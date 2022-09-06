Seruvakula names squad for two Tests

[Photo: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Two players who were injured in the Super W while playing for the Fijiana Drua are back in the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s squad for the two Tests against Wahine Maori 15s and Canada in Suva.

Hooker Jiowana Sauto and center Mela Matanatabu have been included today in Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula’s 32 member squad that’ll play the Maori 15s and Canada next Friday and the following weekend.

Seruvakula has made some changes and included a few players who were impressive during the Oceania Championship earlier this year.

Players such as Bitila Tawake, Jade Coates, Sereima Leweniqila, Reijieli Laqeretabua and Roela Radiniyavuni will guide the pack.

Also making the squad is former Fijiana 7s captain Ana Maria Roqica.

FRU Acting Chief Executive Sale Sorovaki says they have not played any international Test matches here at home and to play the two teams in Fiji is just stepping up another level when it comes to women’s rugby.



The two Tests will be the last chance for Seruvakula to monitor the players before naming his Rugby World Cup squad.

Fijiana 32-member extended squad

Hookers

Vika Matarugu

Jiowana Sauto

Bitila Tawake

Props

Iris Verebalavu

Mereoni Namositava

Vuanimasei Rasolea

Joma Sera

Bulou Vasuturaga

Tiana Robanakadavu

Locks

Asinate Serevi

Sulita Waisega

Jade Coates

Laisa Taga

Merevesi Ofakimalino

Flankers

Sereima Leweniqila

Karalaini Naisewa

Akosita Ravato

Ema Adivitaloga

Fulori Nabura

Halfback

Ana Maria Roqica

Evivi Senikarivi

Flyhalf

Merewalesi Rokouono

Kolora Lomani

Center

Raijieli Laqeretabua

Vani Arei

Mela Matanatabu

Wings

Vitalina Naikore

Ilisapeci Delaiwau

Akasnisi Sokoiwasa

Talei Wilson

Fullbacks

Roela Radiniyavuni

Timaima Ravisa