Seruvakula names squad for two Tests

[Photo: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]
Two players who were injured in the Super W while playing for the Fijiana Drua are back in the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s squad for the two Tests against Wahine Maori 15s and Canada in Suva.
Hooker Jiowana Sauto and center Mela Matanatabu have been included today in Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula’s 32 member squad that’ll play the Maori 15s and Canada next Friday and the following weekend.
Seruvakula has made some changes and included a few players who were impressive during the Oceania Championship earlier this year.
Players such as Bitila Tawake, Jade Coates, Sereima Leweniqila, Reijieli Laqeretabua and Roela Radiniyavuni will guide the pack.
Also making the squad is former Fijiana 7s captain Ana Maria Roqica.
FRU Acting Chief Executive Sale Sorovaki says they have not played any international Test matches here at home and to play the two teams in Fiji is just stepping up another level when it comes to women’s rugby.
[Photo: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]
The two Tests will be the last chance for Seruvakula to monitor the players before naming his Rugby World Cup squad.
Fijiana 32-member extended squad
Hookers
Vika Matarugu
Jiowana Sauto
Bitila Tawake
Props
Iris Verebalavu
Mereoni Namositava
Vuanimasei Rasolea
Joma Sera
Bulou Vasuturaga
Tiana Robanakadavu
Locks
Asinate Serevi
Sulita Waisega
Jade Coates
Laisa Taga
Merevesi Ofakimalino
Flankers
Sereima Leweniqila
Karalaini Naisewa
Akosita Ravato
Ema Adivitaloga
Fulori Nabura
Halfback
Ana Maria Roqica
Evivi Senikarivi
Flyhalf
Merewalesi Rokouono
Kolora Lomani
Center
Raijieli Laqeretabua
Vani Arei
Mela Matanatabu
Wings
Vitalina Naikore
Ilisapeci Delaiwau
Akasnisi Sokoiwasa
Talei Wilson
Fullbacks
Roela Radiniyavuni
Timaima Ravisa