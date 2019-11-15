Home

Seruvakula named Fijiana XV head coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 12, 2020 2:17 pm
Senirusi Seruvakula

Former Fijian Drua and Fiji Warriors mentor Senirusi Seruvakula is expected to take up the Fijiana 15s head coach’s job.

This is after the Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor made the announcement today.

O’Connor says they have offered the head coach position to Seruvakula this morning.

O’Connor adds they will await Seruvakula’s response.

‘I’m happy to confirm that we’ve offered the position of head coach for the Fijian XV to Senirusi Seruvakula, we will await his response to the offer we offered him this morning’.

Seruvakula guided the Drua to their first Australian National Rugby Championship title in 2018 just a year after their debut.

Five candidates were shortlisted for the position.

The FRU CEO also thanked former coach Ro Alivereti Doviverata for his contribution to the Fijiana XV side.

