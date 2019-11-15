Seruvakula impressed with Region three 10s

Many players from the Skipper Cup were part of the Region 3 women’s Tens tournament in Suva today.

However, it was new talent that pleased selectors.

Fijiana 15s coach Senirusi Seruvakula, Fijiana 7s mentor Saiasi Fuli, former Flying Fijians coach, and Fiji Rugby development officer Inoke Male were closely following the action at Buckhurst Park today.

Seruvakula says they identified some future prospects.

He says the main purpose of the 10s is to identify players who are left out of the Skipper Cup competition.

“We’ve got the top guns of the Skipper Cup Naitasiri, Tailevu, and Suva so the talent ID is mainly for those teams that come from Serua, Northland, and Northern Bulls, I’m very pleased with the turnout today.”

Today’s tournament was the last region 10s, next Saturday, top teams from Vanua Levu, Western and Southern divisions will compete in a national championship in Tavua.