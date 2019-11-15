Seruvakula impressed with northern talents

Fijiana 15s head coach Senirusi Seruvakula was surprised with the skills and talents uncovered in the Northern women’s 10s competition yesterday.

The one-day event was held at Subrail Park in Labasa with a total of 10 teams from Cakaudrove, Bua, Macuata, and Taveuni showcasing their talents.

Seruvakula says the northern ruggers did not disappoint as they displayed good rugby.

“I’m impressed, a lot of talent was shown today. I thought there was nothing much to be seen but spending the whole day here and looking at all these young girls showcase their talent.”

The national Fijiana 15s coach has also selected two teams from the north to compete in the National 10s competition scheduled for the 21st of this month.

Macuata rugby makes up the first team as Northern Sharks 1.

The second regional 10s competition will be held on Friday.

Also kicking off this week is the Skipper Cup semi-finals.

Naitasiri will host Nadroga on Saturday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Also, on Saturday at 3pm, Suva battles Namosi at the ANZ Stadium.

Both semi-finals will be shown live, with one to air on FBC TV and the other on FBC Sports.