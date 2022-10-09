Seruvakula content with first pool match

[Photo Credit: World Rugby]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says he is proud of how the girls performed in their World Cup debut match

Fijiana fought till the end in an 84-19 loss against world number 1 England last night.

Fiji scored three tries but ran out of steam whereas England scored 10 tries in the second 40 minutes as the world’s number one team went on to win their 26th test in a row in New Zealand.

Seruvakula says, despite the loss, the team held on well for first-timers.

He says the second-half performance was disappointing after a strong start in the first spell but that has taught the team about consistency.

“And we have to be smart but I’m very proud of the girls, the way we stick to it and we did some right things out there, we held them most of the times and it was a big game.”

He says playing a high-level rugby match is different and he hopes the girls has taken a few tips back to improve in the next match.

Seruvakula says they will return to the drawing board, to see what went wrong so that they can fix it quickly before the second match.

Fiji faces South Africa next on Sunday the 16th of this month at 3.45 pm.