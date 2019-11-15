Home

Seruvakula confirmed as Fijiana coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 13, 2020 12:33 pm
Senirusi Seruvakula

Former Fijian Drua, Fiji Warriors and Latui coach Senirusi Seruvakula is now officially the new Fijiana 15s coach.

The Fiji Rugby Union announced Seruvakula as the successful candidate for the position yesterday, however, he was yet to agree to the offer.

This morning the FRU confirms that Seuvakula has agreed to the offer and he has signed on as the new coach.

Seruvakula takes over the reign from former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians captain Ro Alivereti Doviverata.

The main task for Seruvakula will be preparing a team for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts in September next year.

