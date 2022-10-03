Seru expected to join Broncos

Queen Victoria School and Fiji Schoolboys captain Tomasi Seru is likely to join the Brisbane Broncos academy.

FBC Sports understands Seru has signed a contract with the Broncos on Thursday with some paperwork still being finalized.

The Totoya in Lau lad is likely to leave for Australia next month.

It is also understood, Seru will join Australia Schoolboys vice-captain Karl Oloapu who is already with the Broncos.

Seru and the Fiji Schoolboys went down to Australia 58-13 in the Vuvale Challenge Shield yesterday at Albert Park in Suva.