Series to help pathway players

The Fiji Warriors and Fiji Under-20 will be given some game time after two years without international exposure.

Players from the two sides are mostly made up of members of the Fiji Rugby High-Performance Unit and they’ll be playing in a two-match series next week.

Elite Player Pathway manager, Viliame Gadolo says preparation needs to begin for the World Rugby Junior Championship and World Rugby Pacific Championship.

He says this will provide an opportunity for some exposure and a boost in their performance.

“With this lockdown players need a lot of game time especially the ones that come through the pathway, these are the players we are breeding here at Fiji rugby to represent our teams, the warriors, the under 20s and the big teams like Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua”.

Gadolo says this competition will help build players who will fit the criteria to play in one of the national teams for future international matches.

The under-20 side is coached by former Flying Fijians lock Ifereimi Rawaqa and the Fijian Warriors will be coached by Kele Leawere.

The two sides will face off next Tuesday and Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.