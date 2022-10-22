Series Cup semi-finalists confirmed

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Police Blue and Raiwasa Tevuni will clash in the second Fun Flavor Super Sevens Series men’s semi-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The third leg winners defeated Fire 19-5 in the fourth quarter-final today.

Raiwasa Taveuni hammered Island Magic Daveta 35-19 in the third quarter-final.

The second semi-final will see Army taking on Wardens.

Wardens thrashed Wadigi 24-0 while Army outclassed Police White 17-5.

The women’s cup semi-final is currently underway and Seahawks has booked its spot in the final after defeating Lyllian Amazons 36-5.

Seahawks will face either Striders or Police in the final.