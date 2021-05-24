Serevi’s daughter named in Fijiana 15s squad

World Rugby 7s legend Waisale Serevi’s daughter Asinate is one of four new overseas-based players named by Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula to prepare for the upcoming Tests and Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

USA-based Asinate Serevi, GPS Rugby Club utility Anna Nasalo are expected to strengthen our forward pack while Brumbies player Talei Wilson and rugby league convert Luisa Yaranamua from West Habour Rugby club will provide more firepower in the back.

Nasalo was part of the Fijiana 7s side in 2018.

Seruvakula says these players were always on his radar and he has been in contact with them throughout the season.

He adds the four are not new to the system but still need to prove themselves if they want a spot in the team to the World Cup.

Seruvakula has retained his core players from the Fijiana Drua who will play a vital role in the test matches.

Out of 32 players named, only 11 have played test level for Fijiana over the past few years against Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong.

The Head Coach adds the two test matches are a boost to their preparation for Rugby World Cup as they’ll be able to blend the right mixture and get to build a better combination.

Seruvakula says Test matches are different to Super W and they’ll give their best in trying to maintain an improved performance against the two tough opponents.

Meanwhile, Rooster Chicken has extended its support towards women’s rugby and has come on board to sponsor the Fijiana 15’s for the historic two-test match against Japan and Wallaroos in Australia.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor thanked Rooster Chicken for their support in assisting the Fijiana Drua win the Super W Championship title last weekend in Melbourne and then accepting their offer to assist the Fijiana 15’s during the two important test matches.

The Fijiana takes on Japan at 5pm on Sunday and you can watch LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

Fijiana Drua Extended Squad

Forwards

1. Joma Rubuti

2. Vika Matarugu

3. Karalaini Naisewa

4. Jade Coates

5. Doreen Narokete

6. Sereima Leweniqila

7. Ema Adivitaloga

8. Bitila Tawake

9. Keleni Marawa

10. Mereoni Vonosese

11. Jiowana Sauto

12. Akosita Ravato

13. Merevesi Ofakimalino

14. Sera Ravatudei

15. Adi Unaisi Biau

16. Anna Nasalo

17. Asinate Serevi

18. Ema Masi

Backs

19. Rusila Tamoi

20. Merewalesi Rokouono

21. Vitalina Naikore

22. Vani Arei

23. Kolora Lomani

24. Roela Radiniyavuni

25. Rejieli Uluinayau

26. Timaima Ravisa

27. Raijieli Laqeretabua

28. Temalesi Sigarara

29. Luisa Yaranamua

30. Talei Wilson

31. Younis Bese

32. Teresia Tinanivalu