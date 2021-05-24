Home

Rugby

Serevi’s daughter named in Fijiana 15s squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 29, 2022 11:00 am
Asinate Serevi (From left), World Rugby 7s legend Waisale Serevi. [Source: Waisale Serevi/ Facebook]

World Rugby 7s legend Waisale Serevi’s daughter Asinate is one of four new overseas-based players named by Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula to prepare for the upcoming Tests and Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

USA-based Asinate Serevi, GPS Rugby Club utility Anna Nasalo are expected to strengthen our forward pack while Brumbies player Talei Wilson and rugby league convert Luisa Yaranamua from West Habour Rugby club will provide more firepower in the back.

Nasalo was part of the Fijiana 7s side in 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruvakula says these players were always on his radar and he has been in contact with them throughout the season.

He adds the four are not new to the system but still need to prove themselves if they want a spot in the team to the World Cup.

Seruvakula has retained his core players from the Fijiana Drua who will play a vital role in the test matches.

Out of 32 players named, only 11 have played test level for Fijiana over the past few years against Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong.

The Head Coach adds the two test matches are a boost to their preparation for Rugby World Cup as they’ll be able to blend the right mixture and get to build a better combination.

Seruvakula says Test matches are different to Super W and they’ll give their best in trying to maintain an improved performance against the two tough opponents.

Meanwhile, Rooster Chicken has extended its support towards women’s rugby and has come on board to sponsor the Fijiana 15’s for the historic two-test match against Japan and Wallaroos in Australia.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor thanked Rooster Chicken for their support in assisting the Fijiana Drua win the Super W Championship title last weekend in Melbourne and then accepting their offer to assist the Fijiana 15’s during the two important test matches.

The Fijiana takes on Japan at 5pm on Sunday and you can watch LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

Fijiana Drua Extended Squad

Forwards
1. Joma Rubuti
2. Vika Matarugu
3. Karalaini Naisewa
4. Jade Coates
5. Doreen Narokete
6. Sereima Leweniqila
7. Ema Adivitaloga
8. Bitila Tawake
9. Keleni Marawa
10. Mereoni Vonosese
11. Jiowana Sauto
12. Akosita Ravato
13. Merevesi Ofakimalino
14. Sera Ravatudei
15. Adi Unaisi Biau
16. Anna Nasalo
17. Asinate Serevi
18. Ema Masi

Backs
19. Rusila Tamoi
20. Merewalesi Rokouono
21. Vitalina Naikore
22. Vani Arei
23. Kolora Lomani
24. Roela Radiniyavuni
25. Rejieli Uluinayau
26. Timaima Ravisa
27. Raijieli Laqeretabua
28. Temalesi Sigarara
29. Luisa Yaranamua
30. Talei Wilson
31. Younis Bese
32. Teresia Tinanivalu

