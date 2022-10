Serevi to captain Fijiana against South Africa

Asinate Serevi [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has made eight changes to his side to face South Africa in their second Rugby World Cup pool match on Sunday in New Zealand with Asinate Serevi named as captain.

The front-row trio of Iris Verebalavu, Siteri Rasolea and Vika Matarugu has been retained.

Merevesi Ofakimalino will partner Serevi at locks and Sereima Leweniqila has been rested.

19-year-old Sulita Waisega gets her second straight start and will be joined by Raijieli Daveua as flankers with Karalaini Naisewa at number eight.

Olympic bronze medalist Lavena Cavuru and Super W winner Merewalesi Rokouono will wear the number nine and 10 jerseys.

Talei Wilson starts at outside center replacing Raijieli Laqeretabua and teams up with Sesenieli Donu in the midfield.

Ilisapeci Delaiwau and Akanisi Sokoiwasa are the new wingers and Roela Radiniyavuni at fullback.

Fijiana takes on South Africa at 4.45pm on Sunday.

Fijiana Squad V South Africa

Iris Verebalavu

Vika Matarugu

Siteri Rasolea

Asinate Serevi

Merevesi Ofakimalino

Sulita Waisega

Raijieli Daveua

Karalaini Naisewa

Lavena Cavuru

Merewalesi Rokouono

Ilisapeci Delaiwau

Sesenieli Donu

Talei Wilson

Akanisi Sokoiwasa

Roela Radiniyavuni

Reserves

Bitila Tawake

Bolou Vasuturaga

Mereoni Namositava

Joma Rubuti

Ema Adivitaloga

Kolora Lomani

Ana Maria Naimasi