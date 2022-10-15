Serevi ready to lead Fijiana

[Photo: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Leading the Rooster Chicken Fijiana side tomorrow for the first time at the Rugby World Cup against South Africa comes with a lot of responsibilities for Asinate Serevi.

However, the 27-year-old from Qarani in Gau is thankful that she’ll run out with some experienced players who will be assisting her.

She says she has shouldered some leadership roles but mostly off the field.

Serevi knows how to bring the best out of the players and she says it’s all about understanding each other.

‘‘Building that chemistry between the girls, getting to know each other, getting to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses it gives us an opportunity to build that relationship off the field so that we’re able to take it on the field, so that when we’re able to play we’re comfortable just talking to each other and knowing what the other person needs when we’re done’’.

The Fijiana captain believes they’ll have to be alert for the full 80 minutes against South Africa because they have a good side.

Fijiana assistant coach Inoke Male says it’s a must win game for them.

The Fijiana faces South Africa at 4:45pm tomorrow.