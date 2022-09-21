Serevi enjoys training in homeland

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Returning home to prepare for the Rugby World Cup has been a bitter sweet moment for Asinate Serevi.

The 27-year-old Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s player has been in training in the country for over three months now and although she’s away from her parents most of the time, she is enjoying the bond within camp.

Serevi says some moments like training at the Sigatoka sand-dunes and Togalevu Naval Base has been beneficial for them.

“That was mentally tough but it was awesome because we were able to help each other out because it was definitely a team bonding time for us so it encouraged us as players and a family to work together moving forward to help us for the game”

She says the team is undergoing some grueling training sessions but the bond surpasses the tiring days.

The Fiji Rugby Union is also calling for fans to turn up in numbers and wear white sending off the team in true Fijian style at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva as they take on Canada in their final test in the Vodafone Series

They clash on Friday at 6 pm and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.