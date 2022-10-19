Serevi acknowledges family support

Family support is one of the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s driving factor at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The players are reminded of home with the overwhelming support they are receiving in New Zealand, especially with the high turnout during their past two matches.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula thanked families and friends for turning up in match venues with their Fiji jerseys and flags cheering the team on, no matter the end result.

Captain Asinate Serevi echoed similar sentiments, realizing the impact support has on the team’s performance.

“Without the support, we wouldn’t be able to work this hard because we know it’s all our heart. We just want to thank our families and friends and also our sponsor Rooster for bringing us this far.”

Serevi also acknowledged the players who did not make the team for their words of encouragement and those in the squad yet to have their first run, for cheering the Fijiana from the sideline.

Fijiana braces for France this weekend which has lost its scrum-half Laure Sansus who sustained a knee ligament tear.

The match is on Saturday at 6.15 pm.