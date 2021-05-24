Separate women’s competitions approved for next year

The Fiji Rugby Union Council has endorsed two separate women’s rugby competitions for next year.

This was confirmed at the FRU Annual General Meeting in Suva yesterday.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the premier division will be known as the Marama competition and the second tier is the Ranadi competition.

Article continues after advertisement

The Marama division will have eight teams which is similar to the Skipper Cup and Ranadi is the female version of the Vanua Championship.

Both competitions will run separately from the men’s and O’Connor says all teams in the Marama and Ranadi divisions will be required to have an Under 19 side next year before having a 15s side in 2023.

Last year Lautoka women’s won the Skipper Cup while Macuata reigned supreme in the Vanua Championship. However, however, the Maroons men were demoted while Macuata men failed to gain promotion, and this was one of the reasons there was a need for a separate competition.

According to the FRU CEO, they’ll have different sponsors for the women’s and they’re negotiating with several companies, and hopefully they’ll finalize the deals soon.

He adds the women’s games will be held on Friday.

“The sponsors we talking to want mileage, they want special branding, they want broadcast coverage, mileage so that’s why we at the moment having discussions on separate Friday so to allow the sponsors signage and mileage and likewise trying to organize broadcasting for the women’s competition.”

O’Connor says there’s also interest from sponsors for the Secondary Schools girl’s 15s competition.

“If we finalize the sponsorship for that one and hopefully next year we’ll kick off the competition and we’ll call it the Fiji Secondary School Raluve competition.”

The FRU is also in negotiations with Rugby Australia to have the Fijiana Drua in their Super W competition.

O’Connor says the Skipper Cup and Vanua Championship formats are the same for next year.

Next year’s Skipper Cup will kick off on March 19 and the women’s competition will be held a day earlier.