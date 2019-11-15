Home

Separate women’s competition up for discussion this weekend

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 7, 2021 6:10 am

Fijiana 15s Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula fully supports the notion of having a separate Skipper Cup competition for the women.

The issue will be discussed at the Fiji Rugby Union Special General Meeting at Novotel in Lami on Saturday.

At the moment, the women’s team would directly qualify to the Skipper Cup or demoted to the Vanua championship with their men’s side, however,it’s a disadvantage for some.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruvakula says women’s Skipper Cup champions Lautoka, had to follow their men’s side to the tier two competition this year.

“I fully supported it because it will be unfair for Lautoka to go down to the B division when they are the champions. So it is good to have just a single competition for the girls so it can be easier for me as coach to finalize my 30 team going into September.”

The Lautoka women will find out this weekend whether they will be playing in the Vanua Championship or a new competition altogether with the best in the country.

Seruvakula adds he will also be looking to scout more players in the upcoming Skipper Cup competition in March.

