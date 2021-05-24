Separate players for Fijiana 7s and 15s

Players who are part of the Fijiana 7s team cannot join the Fijiana XV(15) for the Rugby World Cup.

With the World Sevens Series, Commonwealth Games, and Rugby World Cup all on the horizon, Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they’re not going to just make the numbers.

O’Connor says the coaches have agreed that they would need to stick with their final team, which means that players will not be able to switch codes during competitions.

“With the potential that the 7s girls have shown us, keeping in mind that we have the Commonwealth, the World Cup 7s and then the World Cup, the two coaches have agreed that no players from the 7s program will be part of the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s team is preparing for its first World Series tournament, the Malaga 7s in Spain next week.

Fijiana will take on New Zealand in its first pool match at 9.06pm next Friday.