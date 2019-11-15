Semi Radradra runs riot as Bristol Bears thumps Dragons

Flying Fijian centre Semi Radradra was in exceptional form scoring a try and setting up two to help the Bristol Bears triumph over the Dragons 56-17.

The win moves them to the Challenge Cup semi-finals and forces the Dragons out of Europe.

Radradra proved to be the main man, setting up both of Ben Earl’s tries through audacious approach play and adding a 60-metre score of his own.

🏉| Semi. Radradra. We cannot wait to have 2⃣7⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Bristolians in @ashtongatestad enjoying this guy. A true privilege to see him in a Bears shirt. Brilliant solo try 🤩 🐻 31-10 🐉 (43 mins).#BRIvDRA pic.twitter.com/EgxcQVceDI — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) September 18, 2020

Flanker Ben Earl also delivered a powerful statement with England head coach Eddie Jones watching from the stands, scoring two memorable first-half tries.

🎥| “Getting the result was the most important thing in finals rugby. Fair play to Dean [Ryan] and @dragonsrugby, they caused us problems.” Pat Lam on quarter-finals victory 👇 pic.twitter.com/IRVJ31ktnP — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) September 18, 2020

Bristol will face Bordeaux-Begles – Radradra’s former club – or Edinburgh in a home semi-final next Friday, and they could take some stopping.

[Source: Planet rugby]