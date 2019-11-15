Home

Semi Radradra runs riot as Bristol Bears thumps Dragons

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 19, 2020 8:15 am
Flying Fijian centre Semi Radradra was in exceptional form scoring a try and setting up two to help the Bristol Bears triumph over the Dragons 56-17. [Source: Bristol Bears]

The win moves them to the Challenge Cup semi-finals and forces the Dragons out of Europe.

Radradra proved to be the main man, setting up both of Ben Earl’s tries through audacious approach play and adding a 60-metre score of his own.

Flanker Ben Earl also delivered a powerful statement with England head coach Eddie Jones watching from the stands, scoring two memorable first-half tries.

Bristol will face Bordeaux-Begles – Radradra’s former club – or Edinburgh in a home semi-final next Friday, and they could take some stopping.

[Source: Planet rugby]

