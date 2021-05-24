Home

Rugby

Semi-finalist confirmed for Suva 10s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 4, 2021 4:10 pm

The top four teams in the Tau Sports & Digicel 10s tournament have been confirmed.

Navy, Police, Eastern Saints, and Dominion Brothers have progressed to the next round after winning their respective quarterfinals.

Navy will face Police in the first semi-final and Eastern Saints will take on Dominion in the second.

Article continues after advertisement

In the cup quarter-finals, Eastern Saints defeated Fire Wardens 19-nil, Dominion Brothers defeated QVSOB, Police defeated Wainibuka Cavalliers 17-5 and Navy edged Nabua 14-0.

Savura Black will meet RKSOB in the plate semi-final, and Police 2 will battle Fire Wardens 1.

The semifinal is currently underway.

