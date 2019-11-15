Self-belief is the key for Tailevu

Nadi and Tailevu are two teams that have performed well in the second half of their games in the Skipper Cup this season.

With just hours away from the final round of the competition and Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge, Tailevu head coach Samisoni Baikeitoga says the team will give their all.

Baikeitoga adds self-belief is the key for them today.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know Tailevu believes in themselves, we have faith in God and I know come the day we will overcome that big mountain and we’ll walk over that giant”.

Nadi rugby executive Jeff Tamata says Tailevu’s win against Naitasiri last week speaks volume of how good they are.

Tamata adds Tailevu has proven in the last few rounds of Skipper Cup that they are a good second-half team.

“Tailevu is a very, very good team, we definitely not taking them lightly, as a matter of fact, we are going in as the underdog. Tailevu if you look at the trend in the second half of the Skipper Cup competition they are the form team of the second half of the competition likewise Nadi, they’ve got a very good coaching staff”.

Nadi hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in its first Farebrother trophy defence at 3pm today.

You can watch the final Farebrother challenge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports at 3pm.

Also today, Suva takes on Namosi at 3pm at Thompson Park and Naitasiri plays Yasawa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, Nadroga defeated Lautoka 28-26 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka last night.