Selection headache for Tuisese

Naitasiri Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese faces a difficult task in picking his final squad for Saturday’s Skipper Cup final.

Tuisese has a big pool of players to choose from and they also have depth in the squad.

Players are eager to put their hands up for this crucial finale, but Tuisese believes it will come down to who wants it the most.

“If they have good attitude, not only if they are good players, it is a total package. It has been a while since we used around 50 players to play in the senior. People are fighting for position, and for us the coaching staff it is not easy to pick.”

The Skipper Cup final between Nadi and Naitasiri will kick off at 3pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

You can catch this match live on the FBC Sports Channel.