Selection happens every day: Fuli

Fijiana 7s at Albert Park in Suva

Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli is reminding his players that selection is determined in every training session.

The team had a scrimmage session at Albert Park in Suva today against Dominion Brothers with Fuli testing their defense.

Fuli says there is no place for lazy defenders in his final World Cup team.

“We focused on how we mirror and match the opposition especially playing against the men’s team, we also need to have a good defensive read in all aspects of the game. The key one is our anticipation in defense so need to anticipate what’s coming and what’s next so, that is the whole package of how we want to see the players defend against male opposition.”

The Fijiana 7s mentor adds sevens rugby is a fast paced game and all players need to be alert.

Fijiana has other scrimmage sessions in the coming days against Tabadamu and Police.

The Rugby World Cup Sevens starts from the 9th to the 11th of next month in Cape Town, South Africa.