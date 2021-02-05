Secondary Schools rugby league gets green light to start competition

After almost 50 weeks of no sports in schools, rugby league is now the first and only sport that has gotten the green light to start competitions.

An official approval by the Ministry of Education Heritage and Arts this afternoon marks the return of sporting activities in schools.

Fiji National Rugby League Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says though they have received the approval rugby league will adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League (FSSRL) board of executives meeting will convene tomorrow at Marist Brothers High School to discuss details before a submission will be made.

The 2020 Vodafone Cup competition that was halted in March last year had no winner declared due to its discontinuance.