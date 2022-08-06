Secondary school girls rugby starts

Today marked the start of the first round of Weetbix Raluve competition.

More than 70 secondary schools from around the country will feature in their various zones.

The competition will run alongside the Deans Zonal meet.

At the Raluve launch today at the Southern Zone at Bidesi Park in Suva, it was revealed that 21 schools have registered for its zonal meet.

Southern Zones Deans President Timoci Vosailagi says the Fijiana’s success has attracted a lot of players, even those who normally don’t.

“Ethnic groups across the board they are so interested. Some of the schools had to stop registering students to come on board. Some teams are getting the 50 students who want to play rugby. But unfortunately we just have a certain number to go up to.”

The competition will run alongside the Vodafone Deans competition, where they will play in the allocated zones before the top teams qualify for the national quarterfinals.

In today’s matches, Lami High School beat William Cross College 15-5, Lomary Secondary School defeated Nasinu Secondary School 17-5 in the Under-18, and Naitasiri Secondary School U-16 edged Nabua Secondary School 17-0.