Secondary school girls’ rugby competition launched

Close to 77 schools will be part of this year’s first Fiji secondary school girls’ rugby meet known as the Weetbix Raluve competition which starts this weekend.

Schools from the Northern, Eastern, Southern, and Western zones will be represented in the Under-16 and Under-19 grades.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Acting-President, Savenaca Muamua says this has been a long time coming, and they hope it will further boost women’s participation in the sport.

Speaking during the unveiling of the brand identity today, Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they’re overwhelmed with the number of schools that have shown interest to be part of the competition.

O’Connor also acknowledged CJ Patel for coming on board to sponsor Fiji Rugby’s inaugural secondary school rugby competition for girl.

CJ Patel Group Marketting Manager, Ashwin Prasad says they’ve always been passionate about the development of the sport from the grassroot level, and this is another step towards their direction.

The competition will run alongside the Vodafone Deans competition, where they will play in the allocated zones before the top teams qualify for the national quarterfinals.