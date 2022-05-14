Second win for Drua

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Twitter]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has recorded its second Super Rugby Pacific win after a 34-19 triumph over fellow newcomers Moana Pasifika.

It was a typical island rugby match with countless offloads, big hits, flair and enterprising rugby throughout in a very entertaining affair.

There were Fijian, Samoan and Tongan flags waved at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.

Pacific brothers! Captain Derenalagi and Captain Kepu exchange gifts after the match. Totoka! #tosodrua pic.twitter.com/mQsntmh8qo — Fijian Drua (@Fijian_Drua) May 14, 2022

The Drua had the first say in the encounter when big number eight Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta was put into space close to the opposition try line

A dropped ball two minutes later inside the Drua 10 meter line was scooped up by ‘The Bossman’ Vinaya Habosi who ran 70 meters to score with the Fijians leading 14-0.

The deficit was cut into half by Moana Pasifika when flanker Solomoni Funaki broke away from a maul in the Drua’s 22 to score.

Fly-half Teti Tela slotted a penalty to put his side 17-7 in front before a beautiful place kick behind Moana’s backline close to the halfway mark which was misjudged by the opposition fullback, however, Apisalome Vota had to juggle the ball before running in to score their third.

However, Moana Pasifika had a uncoverted try for a 24-12 lead to the Drua at halftime.

This is special 🙌 The respect of the Pacific Nations on display ahead of their first Derby 🔥#StanSportAU #SuperRugbyPacific #DRUvMOA pic.twitter.com/imJSxsGqgi — Stan Sport Rugby (@StanSportRugby) May 14, 2022

It took 16 minutes before the first points were scored in the second half when a well calculated cross field kick found Timoci Tavatavanawai who went in for Moana Pasifika.

The Drua conceded a few breakdown penalties just when they were starting to find their way inside their green zone.

Tela nailed his second penalty with 12 minutes remaining and then some brilliant work at the breakdown a few plays later saw Kalaveti Ravouvou picking up the ball and scooting away just to be caught five meters short, however, Vota managed to crash over for his second for a 34-19 lead.

The last quarter brought out some of the best rugby in the competition with both teams showcasing free flowing rugby that both sides are known for which left fans on the edge of their seats.