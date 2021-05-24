Home

Rugby

Second win for baby Stallions

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 23, 2022 12:44 pm

The Nadroga Under19 team secured its second win of the season, outclassing Northland 29-5 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Two first-half tries to captain Ronald Sharma and Iliesa Ratubalavu set the baby Stallions to a 12-0 lead at the break.

The hosts were on a 15-point margin following a successful three-pointer early in the second spell, when Northland was penalized for foul play.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga was given a warning shot when the visitors made a couple of phases seeing Eliki Raco dive through, putting Northland back into the game.

Northland couldn’t quite match Nadroga’s forward pack and the hosts made use of this, producing a try to prop Samuela Nainoca.

A successful conversion saw Nadroga lead 22-5.

Nadroga though threatened many times by the opposition, managed to find its way to the try line to have the last say through Timoci Nakalevu.

In the men’s competition, Nadroga will host Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadroga and Northland match live on FBC TV on the Walesi platform.

Also at 3pm, Rewa will challenge Naitasiri for the Farebrother trophy at Naluwai ground, Suva play Namosi at Thompson Park, and Tailevu face Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Fans can also catch the live i-Taukei radio commentary of the Farebrother challenge between Naitasiri and Rewa on Radio Fiji One.

