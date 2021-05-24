Second Test live on FBC channels

The good news keeps on coming for the Flying Fijians and especially the fans here at home.

This is after the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today confirmed it will air the second All Blacks and Flying Fijians Test, LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Saturday.

Fans can watch the match on both free to air channels, FBC TV and FBC Sports.

Article continues after advertisement

The game will kick off at 7:05pm and even for those without Walesi can still watch on FBC TV.

Fiji rattled the All Blacks last week and had rugby pundits around the world talking about the team’s performance.

Head Coach Vern Cotter will name his team tomorrow before the captain’s run on Friday.