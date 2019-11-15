Second start for Valemei with Raiders tonight

Fiji born Semi Valemei will be in action tonight for the Raiders in their NRL clash against the Cowboys.

The 21-year-old has been named in Canberra’s starting line-up for round 12.

Valemei made his debut in round 10 against the Roosters coming off the bench in the second half.

The score his first try which proved to be the difference in their 18-12 win over the Rabbitohs last week.

Valemei and the Raiders take on the Cowboys at 7.30pm today but the first game will be this afternoon at 5pm between the Roosters and Titans.

The Sea Eagles meet Viliame Kikau and the Panthers at 9.35 tonight and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

Tomorrow, there will be two matches starting with the Bulldogs playing the Eels at 4pm and the Storm takes on the Knights at 6.05pm.

The Storm and Knights match will be aired live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.