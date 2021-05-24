Second start for Sotutu, Bower on the bench

Hoskins Sotutu will make his second Test start at number eight for the All Blacks against Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Another player with links to Fiji, George Bower has been named to come off the bench.

Captain Ardie Savea returns as captain in the number seven jersey while Joe Moody, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax will team up in the front row with Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vaa’i as locks.

In the backs, TJ Perenara is at halfback, Damian McKenzie has been named to start his second Test in the number 10 jersey while Quinn Tupaea will be at inside centre with Rieko Ioane outside him.

George Bridge and Will Jordan are on the wings with Jordie Barrett again at fullback.

The All Blacks takes on Argentina at 10:05pm on Saturday but first up will be Australia and South Africa at 7:05pm.

All Blacks Lineup

1. Joe Moody

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Patrick Tuipulotu

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Ardie Savea

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. TJ Perenara

10. Damian McKenzie

11. George Bridge

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Will Jordan

15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves

16. Codie Taylor

17. George Bower

18. Ofa Tuungafasi

19. Scott Barrett

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Finlay Christie

22. Beauden Barrett

23. Braydon Ennor