Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|Minister calls for more innovative practices|Education Ministry working on logistics|Decision pending on containment borders|Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak|Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization|MoH team implementing mitigation phase on Beqa Island|Nananu villagers willing to relocate|26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated|Government assures support to COVID-19 affected islands|COVID safe protocols to remain a way of life|COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu|Families in Yasawa to be assisted today|MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Second start for Sotutu, Bower on the bench

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 2:07 pm
[Source: All Blacks/twitter]

Hoskins Sotutu will make his second Test start at number eight for the All Blacks against Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Another player with links to Fiji, George Bower has been named to come off the bench.

Captain Ardie Savea returns as captain in the number seven jersey while Joe Moody, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax will team up in the front row with Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vaa’i as locks.

Article continues after advertisement

In the backs, TJ Perenara is at halfback, Damian McKenzie has been named to start his second Test in the number 10 jersey while Quinn Tupaea will be at inside centre with Rieko Ioane outside him.

George Bridge and Will Jordan are on the wings with Jordie Barrett again at fullback.

The All Blacks takes on Argentina at 10:05pm on Saturday but first up will be Australia and South Africa at 7:05pm.

All Blacks Lineup
1. Joe Moody
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Patrick Tuipulotu
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Ethan Blackadder
7. Ardie Savea
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. TJ Perenara
10. Damian McKenzie
11. George Bridge
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Will Jordan
15. Jordie Barrett
Reserves
16. Codie Taylor
17. George Bower
18. Ofa Tuungafasi
19. Scott Barrett
20. Luke Jacobson
21. Finlay Christie
22. Beauden Barrett
23. Braydon Ennor

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.