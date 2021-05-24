Rugby
Second start for Sotutu, Bower on the bench
September 16, 2021 2:07 pm
[Source: All Blacks/twitter]
Hoskins Sotutu will make his second Test start at number eight for the All Blacks against Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.
Another player with links to Fiji, George Bower has been named to come off the bench.
Captain Ardie Savea returns as captain in the number seven jersey while Joe Moody, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax will team up in the front row with Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vaa’i as locks.
In the backs, TJ Perenara is at halfback, Damian McKenzie has been named to start his second Test in the number 10 jersey while Quinn Tupaea will be at inside centre with Rieko Ioane outside him.
George Bridge and Will Jordan are on the wings with Jordie Barrett again at fullback.
The All Blacks takes on Argentina at 10:05pm on Saturday but first up will be Australia and South Africa at 7:05pm.
All Blacks Lineup
1. Joe Moody
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Patrick Tuipulotu
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Ethan Blackadder
7. Ardie Savea
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. TJ Perenara
10. Damian McKenzie
11. George Bridge
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Will Jordan
15. Jordie Barrett
Reserves
16. Codie Taylor
17. George Bower
18. Ofa Tuungafasi
19. Scott Barrett
20. Luke Jacobson
21. Finlay Christie
22. Beauden Barrett
23. Braydon Ennor