Second Farebrother chance for Nadroga

Nadroga is the next Inkk Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenger.

Jacks Nadi’s win against Ram Sami Suva means Nadroga will get a second shot at the title this year.

Just like Suva, Nadroga lost to Naitasiri in their first challenge at Naluwai ground by 27-29.

The impressive Stallions beat Tailevu 24-10 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday.

Team manager Sikeli Basiyalo says they’ll have to be better against the Jetsetters.

“We try to minimize mistakes because we know Nadi is a very big team, we respect Nadi in the two weeks’ time, we going to go back to Nadroga and show them what is rugby.”

Nadroga will challenge Nadi next Saturday at Prince Charles Park.

However, Nadroga will take on Naitasiri this weekend in round 11 of the Skipper Cup.

In other games, Rewa hosts Namosi, Nadi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou and Tailevu takes on Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.