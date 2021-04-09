Second chance pays off for Kuruvoli

Joining the Tailevu Rugby side last year has been a blessing in disguise for Simione Kuruvoli.

The nippy halfback stood out for Tailevu during the 2020 Skipper Cup competition and went on to be the youngest player for the Flying Fijians during the Autumn Nations Cup.

After not been able to join Suva, the 22-year-old continued to play rugby but for a different provincial team, this is where he caught the eyes of Flying Fijians Coach Vern Cotter.

Kuruvoli says playing amongst some of the best in 15s rugby will be a moment he’ll cherish for the rest of life.

“I was happy but quite nervous too since I am the youngest and it has always been a childhood dream.”

The Kadavu youngster says joining Suva is still on the cards, but for now, it’s all about pushing for Tailevu.

“Yes maybe next year, but since for now Tailevu has been preparing well for the new season.”

Kuruvoli was injured last week and didn’t feature in the 19-13 loss to Namosi, but the team knows it’s not too long before he is back at 9.

The Seremaia Bai coached side will take on Northland in this week’s Skipper Cup clash at Nakelo District School at 3pm.

In other matches, Nadroga will face Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua, Suva battles Rewa at Burebasaga ground and Naitasiri takes on Nadi in the Farebrother challenge at Prince Charles Park.