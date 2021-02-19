Season ending injury for Macilai

Former Red Rock 7s star Jone Macilai’s season with the Blues has ended before it started.

Macilai signed for the Blues this year after spending three seasons with the Crusaders from 2015 -2018 where he played 15 games and scored seven tries.

The Blues have confirmed the signing of former New Zealand Sevens player Bryce Heem after Macilai received a season-ending radius fracture more than a week ago.

Meanwhile, Hoskins Sotutu is one of the nine All Blacks in the Blues starting lineup for their clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington in round one of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Blues head coach Leon McDonald has named three debutants including All Black Nepo Laulala, James Lay and Adrian Choat who is in the reserves.

The brothers in line for their debuts this Saturday night! ✊💙#WeAreTheBlues #BluesAllDay pic.twitter.com/gckliwlFM9 — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) February 25, 2021

Out of the nine All Blacks, seven are in the starting line-up with the powerful pairing of Karl Tu’inukuafe and Ofa Tuungafasi to come off the bench.

Captain Patrick Tuipulotu will make his 81st appearance for the club, to move to 13th on the all-time list for the Blues and is now the second most capped current Blues player behind Tuungafasi.

The Blues play the Hurricanes at 6:05pm on Saturday and at the same time tomorrow, the Highlanders will host the Crusaders.

The Blues team to play the Hurricanes:

15 Stephen Perofeta, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Harry Plummer, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Otere Black, 9 Sam Nock; 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (C), 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Kurt Eklund, 1 James Lay.

Reserves: 16 Luteru Tolai, 17 Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Josh Goodhue, 20 Tom Robinson, 21 Adrian Choat, 22 Jonathan Ruru, 23 Tanielu Tele’a.

Players not considered with injury: Soane Vikena (Pec), Ray Niuia (knee), TI Faiane (leg), Dillon Hunt (concussion), Finlay Christie (leg), Alex Hodgman (ankle), Blake Gibson (ribs), Jone Macilai (season-ending).



[Source: The Blues/Twitter]