Sean Wainui’s wife posts heartfelt photo after rugby star's death

Maori All Blacks star Sean Wainui’s wife has shared a heartbreaking photo and message hours after her husband’s death in a car crash.

“I’m broken,” Paige Wainui wrote on her Instagram page late last night.

She also shared a black and white photo of herself holding onto her late husband’s arm, showing off his distinctive tattoo.

Paige’s wedding ring also sparkles in the photo.

The pair were married just over a year ago in September and are the proud parents of two-year-old son Kawariki and daughter Arahia.

Tributes continue to flow for the 25-year-old rugby star, who played for the Chiefs, Bay of Plenty and the Maori All Blacks, after news of his death broke yesterday.

[Source: news.com.au]