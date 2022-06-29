Sea Eagles on thin ice

[Source: Sea Eagles/ Facebook]

The Sea Eagles will need to gain some momentum if they are to play finals.

However, they will need to first face rivals Melbourne Storm who are on a three-game winning streak.

The clash will also see the return of Origin stars Jake Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans for the home side and Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi and Harry Grant for the Storm.

Josh Aloiai suffered a concussion playing for Samoa on Saturday night and will be rested so Sean Keppie moves to the starting side and Taniela Paseka joins the bench.

Having recovered from a knee injury Paseka has been 18th Man for Manly’s last two matches and is ready to line up for his first NRL game since round seven.

Sea Eagles will face Melbourne Storm tomorrow at 9.50pm in Sydney.