Sea Eagles issued notice

[Source: Fox Sports]

The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles with a breach notice after comments directed towards Match Officials.

The notice proposes the Club be fined $25,000 for the comments by Coach Des Hasler in the post-match press conference, as well as additional media interviews, which questioned the competence and integrity of NRL match officials.

The breach also takes into account comments by Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Player Josh Aloiai subsequently.

Article continues after advertisement

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says there was no place in the game for any public comments of that nature.

The Club has five business days to respond to the Breach Notice.

Meanwhile, the NRL continues today with the Panthers taking on the Cowboys at 8pm.