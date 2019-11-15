Scottish Rugby mulls pay cuts for players

Higher-earning players in Scotland will be asked to take wage cuts as the Scottish Rugby Union acts to mitigate the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released by chief executive Mark Dodson, he said he had volunteered to take a 30 per cent wage cut, while executive directors have offered to accept 25 per cent reductions.

Dodson declared there was “developing uncertainty” about whether Scotland’s November Tests at Murrayfield would be able to go ahead, leaving the SRU facing a potential shortfall of more than £12m (FJ$34m).

[Source: Sky Sports]