Scottish Rugby chairman to stand down

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 24, 2020 3:02 pm
Scottish Rugby chairman Colin Grassie is to stand down in August, the governing body has announced.

Having joined the board of Scottish Rugby as an independent non-executive director in 2012, he was appointed chairman of the board in 2017.

But Grassie has confirmed his intention to stand down from both roles at the next Scottish Rugby AGM, which is scheduled for August 15 – subject to coronavirus restrictions.

Scottish Rugby will be undertaking a search for his replacement through its nominations committee.

[Rugby Pass]

