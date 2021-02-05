Rugby
Scotland's secures first win at Twickenham since 1983
February 7, 2021 7:52 am
Scotland claims first win at Twickenham since 1983. [Source: The Guardian]
Scotland has claimed a first win at Twickenham since 1983 after a shocking 11-6 Six Nations victory over England today.
Scotland capitalized on the hosts’ ill-discipline to give returning fly-half Finn Russell a chance at a penalty and the much-needed three-point lead.
Russell later set up Duhan van Der Merwe’s try.
Defending champions England clawed back six points and Russell’s charge was briefly halted by a yellow card.
But a resilient Scotland was undeterred and added another penalty.
England had been favorites to win the tournament but with France having opened their Six Nations with a 50-10 defeat of Italy, their chances suddenly seem much slimmer.
[Source: BBC]
