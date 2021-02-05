Scotland's secures first win at Twickenham since 1983

Scotland has claimed a first win at Twickenham since 1983 after a shocking 11-6 Six Nations victory over England today.

Scotland capitalized on the hosts’ ill-discipline to give returning fly-half Finn Russell a chance at a penalty and the much-needed three-point lead.

Russell later set up Duhan van Der Merwe’s try.

Article continues after advertisement

Defending champions England clawed back six points and Russell’s charge was briefly halted by a yellow card.

But a resilient Scotland was undeterred and added another penalty.

England had been favorites to win the tournament but with France having opened their Six Nations with a 50-10 defeat of Italy, their chances suddenly seem much slimmer.

[Source: BBC]