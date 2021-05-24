Home

Rugby

Scotland rugby great passes on

37
April 7, 2022 5:00 am
[Source: Northampton Chronicle]

Scotland rugby legend and former British and Irish Lions prop Tom Smith has died at the age of 50.

Recognized as one of the Scotland’s finest players, Smith was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2019.

He won 61 caps, and was instrumental in both Scotland’s 1999 Five Nations title and the Lions’ 1997 series win against world champions South Africa.

Article continues after advertisement

Last November, Smith travelled from his home in France to Edinburgh to be inducted into Scottish Rugby’s Hall of Fame, and presented the match ball before the Scots’ autumn loss to South Africa at Murrayfield.

He captained his country during an eight-year Test career and was a hugely influential figure at club level for Brive and Northampton Saints until his retirement in 2009.

Smith coached at Edinburgh and Lyon in France before stepping back from the game in the wake of his cancer diagnosis in November 2019.

Until the 2021 tour of South Africa, he had been the last Scot to start a Lions Test match, having been selected for six in a row during 1997 and 2001.

