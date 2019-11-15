Scotland records first win in Six Nations

Scotland secured their first victory in this year’s Six Nations following a comfortable 17-0 triumph over Italy in a dreadful encounter at the Stadio Olimpico.

Scotland ran in three tries against Italy and this has eased the pressure on head coach Gregor Townsend.

Captain Stuart Hogg’s stunning solo effort in Rome was the Scots’ first of the campaign and was added to after the break by centre Chris Harris and late on by fly-half Adam Hastings.

Italy, searching for a first Six Nations win in 25 matches since beating Scotland in 2015, failed to breach a solid defense and are rooted at the bottom of the table after three games.

Scotland, though, can look forward to the visit of France on 8 March with renewed confidence, before ending their campaign against Wales in Cardiff six days later.

[Source: Planet Rugby]