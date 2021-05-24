Home

Rugby

Scotland edges Wallabies

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 8, 2021 6:05 am
[Source: Facebook]

Scotland recorded a third consecutive win against the Wallabies after a 15-13 narrow defeat this morning.

Scotland’s replacement hooker Ewan Ashman scored a try on his debut, loose-forward Hamish Watson and fly half Finn Russell slotted one penalty and a conversion to keep the Scots ahead till the final whistle.

Australia plays England next on Sunday at 6.30am while Scotland will face South Africa also on Sunday at 1am.

Article continues after advertisement

