Scotland bounces back with commanding win

Scotland scored four tries as they levelled their three-match Test series with Argentina with a dominant 29-6 victory in Salta.

Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson scored tries as Gregor Townsend’s side bounced back from their first Test defeat in style.

Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson also contributed nine points with the boot.

The series will now be decided in next Saturday’s third game in Santiago del Estero.

Scotland were reeling after a 26-18 defeat last weekend in Jujuy