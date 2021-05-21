Home

Rugby

Schmidt reportedly ruled out of Drua and Moana coaching job

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 23, 2021 4:48 pm
Joe Schmidt. [Source: Wikipedia]

One of the world’s top rugby coaches is not expected to lead either the Fijian Drua or Moana Pasifika teams in the next Super Rugby season.

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has reportedly been ruled out of becoming head coach according to a report from Stuff.

Schmidt was a potential head coach after both teams were granted conditional licenses to join next year’s revamped Super Rugby competition in April.

Rugby Pass reports the veteran coach has reportedly held firm on his stance that he would spend time away from coaching following Ireland’s 2019 World Cup quarter-final exit to spend time with family.

The Drua and Moana Pasifika have recently advertised the head coach role.

Other coaches that could be involved in the two Pacific team’s Super Rugby campaign next year are former All Blacks head coach Sir Steve Hansen, ex-Highlanders boss Aaron Mauger, Blues assistant coach Tana Umaga and New Zealand U-20 coach Tabai Matson.

